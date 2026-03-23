French public or private schools under contract can order preloaded Navigo Easy passes and discounted tickets on the Ile-de-France Mobilités Key Accounts website.

All you have to do is create an account, provide proof, and then place an order online. Delivery takes an average of 6 days in metropolitan France.

The proof to be attached to your application to create an account depends on the nature of your entity.

Please note: During school trips, students who already hold an imagine R Junior pass can use their own pass to travel.