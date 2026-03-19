How to place an order on the Navigo Key Accounts website

Updated on Mar 19 2026

To place an order on the Navigo Key Accounts website:

  1. Log in to your customer area
  2. Select the products of your choice from the product catalogue, by clicking on "Prices"
  3. Add at least 10 items to your cart and click on "choose my delivery"
  4. Configure your shipping and billing address and click on "Validate"
  5. Select your payment method, accept the T&Cs and then, depending on the payment method selected:
    By administrative mandate, click on "Validate my order"
    Yes
    By bank transfer, click on "Pay for my order"
  6. If you pay by bank transfer, make your payment within 72 hours to validate the handling of the order