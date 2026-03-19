How to place an order on the Navigo Key Accounts website
To place an order on the Navigo Key Accounts website:
- Log in to your customer area
- Select the products of your choice from the product catalogue, by clicking on "Prices"
- Add at least 10 items to your cart and click on "choose my delivery"
- Configure your shipping and billing address and click on "Validate"
- Select your payment method, accept the T&Cs and then, depending on the payment method selected:
By administrative mandate, click on "Validate my order"
Yes
By bank transfer, click on "Pay for my order"
- If you pay by bank transfer, make your payment within 72 hours to validate the handling of the order