The creation of a customer account is necessary to make a large number of purchases of transport tickets in the Île-de-France region on the Navigo Grands Comptes website.

You will need to fill in a customer referral form that contains fields relating to:

The contact person who wishes to create the customer account (name, email, telephone)

The organisation on whose behalf the orders will be placed (country, sector of activity, type of company, name of the organisation, full postal address, SIRET/DUNS or other number, intra-community VAT number, school number, NAF or APE,... code).

In order to finalize the creation of your customer account, you will need to attach an official proof of the existence of your establishment, for example a Kbis.

Once this information has been verified by the Navigo Key Accounts Agency, your business eSpace will be validated.

You will then be able to log in, place your order, proceed with the payment and follow its progress online until it is delivered.