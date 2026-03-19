Shipping costs are calculated based on the weight and packing of each order. They can be found on your order summary.

In accordance with the T&Cs, a fixed administrative management fee is also applied to each order.

Delivery times vary depending on the packaging of the order and its destination.

The contractual period is 30 working days from the date of shipment of the order.

However, as an ticket, the average time observed is:

- 6 working days from the date of delivery of the order for delivery in metropolitan France and Monaco

- 10 working days from the date of delivery of the order for countries in Europe

If there seems to be a problem in the delivery of your package 30 working days after the date of your order, please contact the Navigo Key Accounts Customer Service