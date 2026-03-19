Different payment methods are accepted but may vary depending on your profile:

Bank transfer (possible for all establishments). The production of your order is conditional on the receipt of payment. You have 10 calendar days to make your payment. After this time, the order is cancelled.

(possible for all establishments). The production of your order is conditional on the receipt of payment. You have 10 calendar days to make your payment. After this time, the order is cancelled. Administrative mandate (only if you have a Chorus number and a commitment number). Payment must be made within thirty (30) days at the end of the month. The order is sent to production as soon as it is validated on the sales path.

For any further information, we invite you to consult the T&Cs.