What is the Navigo Key Accounts website? Who is the Navigo Key Accounts website for?
The Navigo Key Accounts website is dedicated to professionals and institutions (administrations, schools, associations) who wish to acquire, in large quantities, Navigo Easy passes loaded with transport tickets to travel on the network of carriers in the Île de France.
Access to this site is only reserved for legal entities wishing to purchase Navigo Easy passes loaded with transport tickets in large quantities, whether or not they intend to resell them.
The following are thus concerned:
- Private companies, legal entities that buy in their own name
- Authorised resellers: Any legal entity that meets the eligibility criteria mentioned in the T&Cs of the Key Accounts website may be approved as a reseller, subject to providing the Navigo Grands Comptes Agency with the information necessary for their assessment.
- Public institutions (administrations, town halls, ministries)
- Educational institutions
- Associations