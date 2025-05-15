The Park & Ride service operates on a subscription basis. You can load your season ticket onto your Navigo pass, which will then allow you to access your Park and Ride. The subscriber benefits from a guaranteed space for his car in a clean and secure space (with guard and video surveillance).

To subscribe to a Park and Ride, you must go to the website of the manager of the Park and Ride in question. You can find here the map and the list of Park & Ride facilities in Île-de-France.

More information about Park & Ride facilities in Île-de-France.