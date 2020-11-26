Park and ride facilities are car parks located near train stations to make it easier for travellers to reach stations close to their homes and thus use public transport for the rest of their journey.

Labelled Park & Ride facilities guarantee several services to travellers, including:

A guaranteed place;

A security requirement (anti-intrusion and anti-illegal parking devices, video protection, etc.);

Spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility, two-wheelers, car-sharing and carpoolers;

Charging points for electric vehicles.

More information about Park & Ride facilities in Île-de-France.