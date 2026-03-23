First, please check that

Your annual public transport pass (Navigo Annual, Imagine R student, Imagine R school, Senior fare) is still valid and has not been cancelled or suspended.

Your Navigo season ticket is associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités area. If not, partner here

To subscribe to a Bicycle Parking subscription, you must be connected to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account of the holder of the package.

The subscription cannot be made from another person's account (even the payer of the package).

Example: If an Imagine'R pass is subscribed from a parent's account, the child holder of the Imagine'R pass must create or connect to his or her own Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to subscribe to the Bicycle Parking subscription.