My Navigo pass is not recognized by the reader of the Bicycle Parking, what should I do?
Some older models of Navigo passes may not be compatible with Bicycle Parking readers. If your pass is not recognized, you can:
- replace your Navigo pass in order to obtain a more recent compatible support;
- use another medium, such as a Navigo Easy pass;
- Use your phone as a stand if your equipment is compatible.
To replace your Navigo pass, you can complete the procedure from your Île-de-France Mobilités account or at an approved point of sale.