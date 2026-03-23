Some older models of Navigo passes may not be compatible with Bicycle Parking readers. If your pass is not recognized, you can:

replace your Navigo pass in order to obtain a more recent compatible support;

use another medium, such as a Navigo Easy pass;

Use your phone as a stand if your equipment is compatible.

To replace your Navigo pass, you can complete the procedure from your Île-de-France Mobilités account or at an approved point of sale.