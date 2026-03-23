If you encounter a problem accessing the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking Lots, please first check that:

Your Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking subscription is still valid when you connect to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect space. Your subscription may have expired, or, if you benefit from free travel, your subscription may have been suspended if the Navigo pass allowing you to benefit from free travel is no longer valid;

your Navigo pass used when subscribing to the Bicycle Parking is always the same, and has not been lost/stolen.

If the problem persists, please contact the Customer Service of your Bicycle Parking by writing via the contact form or by calling the number indicated in your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect space.