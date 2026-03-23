The Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking spaces can be two types of bicycle parking spaces near stations in Île-de-France:

Self-access bicycle parking (free) sheltered by a roof, with a 3-point bicycle hooking system (hoops or racks), allowing secure parking of your bike;

Closed and secure bicycle parking, accessible by subscription

All lockers and some of the sheltered hoops also benefit from video protection. Some lockers also offer charging sockets for electrically assisted bicycles, lockers and/or other small services such as inflation pumps, mini tool kits and a repair stand.

For more information, visit https://idf-mobilites.fr/parking-velos