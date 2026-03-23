For annual and monthly subscriptions, a Navigo Pass is required to subscribe and access the Bicycle Parking:

personalised Navigo pass*

Navigo Découverte pass

Navigo Easy pass: note that not all Bicycle Parking spaces yet accept the cardboard Navigo Easy pass

dematerialized Navigo pass on smartphone: note that not all Bicycle Parking Facilities yet accept this type of Navigo pass

To find out which medium you have, go to this question: How do I know which medium I have? | Île-de-France Mobilités

If you do not have a Navigo pass, you can get a Navigo Easy or Discovery pass at a Navigo ticket office (see map).

For day or weekly subscriptions, you can subscribe and access the Bicycle Parking via a Navigo pass (same types as for annual and monthly subscriptions) or via an access code (a feature accessible in certain Bicycle Parking Facilities only), thus allowing occasional users to access the Bicycle Parking Lots, even without a Navigo pass.