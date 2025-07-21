Filing a complaint with the police

Contact the nearest police station and file a complaint for the theft of your bike. Filing a complaint is an essential step not only to trigger an investigation, but also for any subsequent steps with your insurance company.

You can carry out this procedure online: Home - Online complaint

If your bike is marked (Bicycode, Paravol, Recobike, etc.), you can also contact your marking operator to declare it stolen. If you do not know who the marking operator is, simply enter the identification number on the APIC website which will tell you which operator is concerned.

Report your claim to your insurer

If you have bicycle insurance (specific or via your home insurance if the theft took place in your home), contact your insurer as soon as possible.