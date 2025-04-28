How to regularise a Navigo Annual debt?
You have been informed that you are liable for your Navigo Annual pass. In order to avoid the cancellation of your package, you have several options to regularize your situation:
- online, by paying by credit card, from your personal space by clicking on "Regularise my situation".
- by phone, by paying by credit card on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- at the carriers' sales agency or Navigo SNCF Services Desk in cash or by credit card, or at certain RATP counters (only by credit card)
- by post, by sending a cheque made out to the Navigo Annuel Agency, to the following address:
ANNUAL NAVIGO AGENCY
TSA 16606
95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 9
Do not hesitate to log in to your personal area to check the bank details associated with your package. You can also find more information on direct debits here.