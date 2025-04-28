You have been informed that you are liable for your Navigo Annual pass. In order to avoid the cancellation of your package, you have several options to regularize your situation:

online, by paying by credit card, from your personal space by clicking on "Regularise my situation".

by phone, by paying by credit card on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

at the carriers' sales agency or Navigo SNCF Services Desk in cash or by credit card, or at certain RATP counters (only by credit card)

by post, by sending a cheque made out to the Navigo Annuel Agency, to the following address:



ANNUAL NAVIGO AGENCY

TSA 16606

95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 9

Do not hesitate to log in to your personal area to check the bank details associated with your package. You can also find more information on direct debits here.