When you make your subscription online, a period of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) is announced for the receipt of your Annual Navigo pass.

If you buy tickets during this period, they will not be refunded. If, after this 10-day period following receipt of your valid file, you have not received your Navigo Annual pass and you have to buy transport tickets, you may be reimbursed in accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Annual pass in force.