If your annual Navigo pass is lost or stolen, you have the option of:



− go to a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counters to replace your Navigo Annual pass free of charge and immediately,

− log in to your personal space, under the heading "I manage my Navigo card", in order to declare a loss/theft. Your annual Navigo pass will be deactivated immediately. The pass will be, according to your choice, either sent by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) or made available at a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office on presentation of proof of identity. Your annual Navigo pass will be replaced immediately and free of charge.



The annual Navigo pass is replaced free of charge up to a maximum of twice a year in the event of loss or theft.