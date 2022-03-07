You have taken out your Navigo Annual pass online or by post and you have not received your pass within the 10-day period (excluding weekends and public holidays) announced.



You can then obtain it free of charge and immediately by declaring the non-receipt of your Navigo Annual pass at the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counters on presentation of proof of identity.



You also have the option of making a declaration of non-receipt of a pass online from your Personal Space by clicking on "Declare the non-receipt of my Navigo pass" or by post, e-mail or telephone to the Navigo Annual Agency. A new annual Navigo pass will be sent to you by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays).



Navigo Agency Annual

TSA 16606

95905 Cergy Pontoise Cedex 9



Phone : 09 69 39 22 22

(non-surcharged call from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)



E-mail: [email protected]



Attention :

the start dates of validity of your contract will remain unchanged and will correspond to your initial contract regardless of the date of receipt of your Navigo Annual pass.