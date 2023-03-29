If you notice that your annual Navigo pass is malfunctioning, you can go to the following events:

at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter to have your Navigo Annual pass checked. In the event of a proven malfunction, a new Navigo Annual pass will be given to you immediately, on presentation of an identity document, and in exchange for the defective Navigo Annual pass.

at a RATP or SNCF ticket office: in the event of a proven malfunction, a breakdown coupon accompanied by a personalised temporary pass will be given to you in exchange for the defective Navigo Annual pass. You will then have to go to the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counter where your new pass will be given to you free of charge in exchange for the breakdown coupon and the provisional pass previously received.

At the RATP ticket offices, you can also order your new Navigo Annual pass and get it within 3 days at the RATP ticket office of your choice.

By mail, if the Navigo Annual pass does not contain any pass other than a Navigo Annual pass. To do this, you must retrieve a deterioration slip from a carriers' counter. A breakdown coupon accompanied by a personalised temporary pass will be given to you in exchange for the defective Navigo Annual pass. You must fill in and send the form within 48 hours to:

Navigo Agency Annual

95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 9

Upon receipt of the form by the Navigo Annuel Agency, a new pass will be sent to you within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays). Unless there is a malfunction attributable to the Navigo Annuel Agency, no transport ticket can be reimbursed beyond this period.



TO KNOW

If you are unable to travel, a third party can come with your annual Navigo pass, your power of attorney, your identity card and theirs.