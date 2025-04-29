A Navigo pass has a lifespan of 10 years.

You have received the information on your personal online space, on an RATP or SNCF vending machine, that your Navigo Annual pass has expired or is about to expire.

A new annual Navigo pass is sent to you by post a few days before the end of your pass's validity. Remember to check your postal address in your personal space.



If you have not received your new pass, and your current pass has expired, you can go to a carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Desk where you will be given a new pass free of charge.