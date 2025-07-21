What should I do if I haven't received my Navigo imagine R pass or my renewal letter? Will I get a refund if I buy tickets?
You can follow the progress of your application from your Personal Space.
Before the 21-day period
A maximum period of 21 days is to be expected between the date of receipt of your complete file and the date of dispatch of the Navigo imagine R pass for a first subscription or the date of sending the top-up letter for a renewal of the package.
- During this period, transport tickets purchased while waiting for receipt of the Navigo imagine R pass or renewal mail are not refunded.
Beyond 21 days
Beyond the maximum period of 21 days from the receipt of your complete file, you will be able to declare the non-receipt of your imagine R pass free of charge:
- in the carriers' sales agencies, RATP points of sale, at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office (the pass is issued immediately);
- online, from your personal "
My Navigo" Space>> Select the pass concerned>> in the "A problem with my transport pass?" section at the bottom of the page, click on "Not received".
The pass will be, according to your choice, either sent by post within 7 working days (excluding postal delays); is made available immediately at a Carriers' sales agency, RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters on presentation of proof of identity.
No refund of transport tickets purchased while waiting for the imagine R ticket will be made if it turns out that the malfunction is not attributable to the imagine R Agency.