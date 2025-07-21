You can follow the progress of your application from your Personal Space.

Before the 21-day period

A maximum period of 21 days is to be expected between the date of receipt of your complete file and the date of dispatch of the Navigo imagine R pass for a first subscription or the date of sending the top-up letter for a renewal of the package.

During this period, transport tickets purchased while waiting for receipt of the Navigo imagine R pass or renewal mail are not refunded.

Beyond 21 days

Beyond the maximum period of 21 days from the receipt of your complete file, you will be able to declare the non-receipt of your imagine R pass free of charge:

No refund of transport tickets purchased while waiting for the imagine R ticket will be made if it turns out that the malfunction is not attributable to the imagine R Agency.