You want to subscribe to an imagine R package during the school year. Regardless of when you subscribe, the amount of the package is due in full.

The amount of the imagine R Junior package is 24 euros, including 8 euros for administrative fees.

The amount of the imagine R School and Student package is 350 euros, including 8 euros for administrative fees and before deduction of any departmental and/or social subsidies.

The imagine R School and imagine R Junior packages start in September (or October for renewal) and run until the end of September of the following year. You have the option of subscribing until April 30 of the current school year, but regardless of your subscription date, you will have to pay for the entire year. For example, for a subscription request in January, the application fees and the months from October to January will have to be paid, in one go by direct debit on the first instalment.

The imagine R Etudiant package is valid for a period of 12 months. It can begin, at the student's choice, on the 1st day of each month from September to January. Subscriptions for a current year are possible until the end of April. For students who wish to subscribe between January and the end of April, the package will be valid until the end of December of the same year. However, you will have to pay the amount for a whole year(1). For example, for a subscription request in March, the application fees and the months from January to March will have to be paid, in one go by direct debit on the first instalment.

