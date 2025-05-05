The Navigo pass is issued free of charge to people living or working in Île-de-France.

In branch

Go to a carriers' sales agency or some RATP counters. See the map of points of sale Bring proof of identity and proof of address. Your photo will be taken on site and you will receive your pass immediately.

Online

Order from your My Navigo online space . Fill out the form and upload a recent photo. You will receive your pass within 3 weeks at home or within 3 working days if you wish to pick it up at a RATP agency/counters or Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

By correspondence

Get the application form, available at the carriers' sales offices, some RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk. Send it with a passport photo to the Navigo Agency. You will receive your pass within 21 days maximum.

Note: if you work in Île-de-France but do not live there, you can only obtain the Navigo pass by mail. Send the application form, a passport photo and a certificate from your employer or internship organisation (with the SIRET number of the establishment located in Île-de-France).