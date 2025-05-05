Where can I get a Navigo pass? At what price?
The Navigo pass is issued free of charge to people living or working in Île-de-France.
In branch
- Go to a carriers' sales agency or some RATP counters. See the map of points of sale
- Bring proof of identity and proof of address.
- Your photo will be taken on site and you will receive your pass immediately.
Online
- Order from your My Navigo online space .
- Fill out the form and upload a recent photo.
- You will receive your pass within 3 weeks at home or within 3 working days if you wish to pick it up at a RATP agency/counters or Navigo SNCF Service Counters.
By correspondence
- Get the application form, available at the carriers' sales offices, some RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk.
- Send it with a passport photo to the Navigo Agency.
- You will receive your pass within 21 days maximum.
Note: if you work in Île-de-France but do not live there, you can only obtain the Navigo pass by mail. Send the application form, a passport photo and a certificate from your employer or internship organisation (with the SIRET number of the establishment located in Île-de-France).