I have lost/had my Navigo pass stolen, what steps should I take?
In the event of loss or theft of the Navigo pass, it is replaced at the request of the holder against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros including tax.
The declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the Navigo pass are made at the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desk:
- by the holder of the Navigo pass on presentation of an identity document;
- by a third party on behalf of the holder of the Navigo pass, upon presentation of the identity documents of the third party and the holder of the Navigo pass and a power of attorney signed by the latter.