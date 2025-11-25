You have ordered a Navigo pass online or by mail and you have not received it within the 21-day period

To obtain, free of charge, a new Navigo pass as soon as possible, you have the option of declaring, from 21 days following receipt of your complete file by the Agency, the non-receipt of your Navigo pass at a RATP, SNCF, OPTILE sales agency or at a RATP counter or Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

You also have the option of making a declaration of non-receipt of the pass online from your Personal Space by clicking on "Declare the non-receipt of my card" or by post, e-mail or telephone to the Navigo Agency. A new pass will be sent to you by post within 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays).

NAVIGO AGENCY

TSA 84452 - 77213 AVON CEDEX Phone : 09 69 39 22 22

(non-surcharged call from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)