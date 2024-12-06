A Navigo pass has a lifespan of 10 years.

Expiry notification

You have received the information on your personal online space, on a RATP or SNCF vending machine , that your Navigo pass has expired or is about to expire.

Receiving your new pass

A new Navigo pass will be sent to you by post a few days before the end of the validity of your current pass.

Remember to check your postal address on My Space > My Navigo to make sure that your new card will be sent to the correct address.

If you don't receive your pass

If you haven't received your new pass and your current pass has expired, you can go to:

A new pass will then be given to you free of charge.