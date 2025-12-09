How can I customize my search by avoiding a stop or a line?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Enter the arrival in the search bar.
  • Change the place of departure, arrival, date or time if necessary.
  • Tap Search to start the search.
  • Select the "Avoid a line" or "Avoid a stop" function available above the route results.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

  • Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website. 
  • From the "Get around" menu, go to the Routes section.
  • Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.
  • Select the "Avoid Line" or "Avoid Stop" function available above the route results.