How can I customize my search by avoiding a stop or a line?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Enter the arrival in the search bar.
- Change the place of departure, arrival, date or time if necessary.
- Tap Search to start the search.
- Select the "Avoid a line" or "Avoid a stop" function available above the route results.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- From the "Get around" menu, go to the Routes section.
- Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.
- Select the "Avoid Line" or "Avoid Stop" function available above the route results.