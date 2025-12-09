How do I search for my itinerary?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Enter the arrival location in the search bar.
  • Select the location from the options provided.
  • View the results of the routes displayed.
  • If necessary, change the start or finish location, as well as the date or time, directly from the results page.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

  • Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website. 
  • From the home page or from the Directions section of the "Move around" menu.
  • Enter your place of departure and arrival in the search bar.
  • Change the date or time of travel if necessary.
  • Tap Search to start the search.