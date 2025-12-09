How do I search for my itinerary?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Enter the arrival location in the search bar.
- Select the location from the options provided.
- View the results of the routes displayed.
- If necessary, change the start or finish location, as well as the date or time, directly from the results page.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- From the home page or from the Directions section of the "Move around" menu.
- Enter your place of departure and arrival in the search bar.
- Change the date or time of travel if necessary.
- Tap Search to start the search.