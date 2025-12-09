How are the proposed routes calculated?
- Public transport journeys are calculated using timetables and traffic information provided by transport operators, taking into account your travel preferences (day and time of travel, modes, accessibility, choice of line, walking speed, etc.).
- Walking routes are based on Open Street Map data.
- Bike trips are calculated by the partner service Géovélo.
- Carpooling trips are calculated on the availability of the offer.
- Car journeys are only offered when the start and finish of your search is located in the following departments: Seine-et-Marne (77), Yvelines (78), Essonne (91) and Val d'Oise (95). Car rides include real-time traffic congestion.