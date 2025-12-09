Why did I get a pedestrian route and how do I customize my walking speed?
As part of its initiative for soft mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités offers you, when relevant, a "pedestrian route" option in your route results. This alternative allows you to opt for a mode of transport that is less polluting and beneficial to your health.
To get results that suit your pace, you can customize your walking speed:
- On the route results page, click on the "filter" icon at the top right of the screen.
- Select "Walking Speed".
- Choose the speed from the options in the menu.