The objective of Île-de-France mobilités is to invite you to favour sustainable modes of transport (public transport, walking, cycling, carpooling).

Car journeys are only offered when the start and finish of your search is located in the following departments: Seine-et-Marne (77), Yvelines (78), Essonne (91) and Val d'Oise (95).

We therefore invite you to consult other modes of transport (public transport, cycling, carpooling).

Note: carpooling is offered in the "Car" tab.