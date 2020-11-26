Even offline, information is always available on the Vianavigo app!

Please note that if you momentarily lose your Internet connection from my smartphone, your itinerary being consulted is still available, but also those that you have not yet consulted such as bike trips or carpooling solutions.

All the information in a saved route map of a route will still be available: the different stages and schedules, the neighbourhood map, etc.

Access to the regional map and public transport network maps in the IDF (previously downloaded) is always possible even offline.

Even in offline mode, it is possible to validate your dematerialised transport ticket (Android application).