Some municipalities or communities of municipalities provide subsidies for the purchase of an electrically assisted bicycle. This is why Île-de-France Mobilités requires proof of receipt or refusal issued by the territories that provide aid for the purchase of e-bikes.

On the other hand, residents of territories that do not provide any assistance will not have to provide proof.

It is advisable to contact your town hall or the services of your Departmental Council of your place of residence directly.

Access the platform: mesdemarches.iledefrance-mobilites.fr