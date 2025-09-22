To whom should I send a request concerning the location of bus stops?
The road managers have the power to develop. Depending on the status of the road on which the stopping point is located, the competent entity may be: the Departmental Council, if the stop is on a departmental road, the Agglomeration or Municipality Community, if the stop is on a road of community interest, the municipality, if the stop is on a municipal road.
Thus, depending on the location of the stopping point, it is necessary to refer the matter to the competent authority.