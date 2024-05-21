In the Île-de-France Mobilités app, view your latest purchases from the My space section> Manage my account > My proof of purchase. You will find all the purchases you have made, provided that you have been authenticated on your Île-de-France Mobilités account at the time of purchase.

If you were not logged in to your Île-de-France Mobilités account when you purchased a ticket, this purchase does not appear in the list of your last purchases. Similarly, purchases made from the Wallet app on your iPhone won't appear in your space.