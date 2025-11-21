Do you need help with a ticket loaded into your Navigo pass with a phone?

In the event of difficulty reloading a ticket into a Navigo pass with the phone, the mobile application offers a section allowing automatic processing which results in either the loading of the ticket or the cancellation of the payment.

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app:

Purchase> Contact us >The tickets loaded on my Navigo pass> I can't load my Navigo pass with my phone.

To get help with a ticket (ticket, Navigo pass, etc.) ALREADY loaded into your Navigo pass with a phone, go to the usual points of sale (counters, counters and agencies) or contact customer service from the application under the "My space" section.

Do you need help with a ticket loaded into your phone or smartwatch?

For a ticket loaded into your phone or smartwatch: You can pay for certain requests directly from the mobile app in the

Contact us > My transport tickets [...] and if necessary send us a request.

and if necessary send us a request. On iPhone, if your application allows you to manage several dematerialized Navigo cards, you will be invited to select the card concerned in the chosen after-sales service section.

From the Apple Maps app, you are redirected to the Île-de-France Mobilités application to create your application: select your dematerialized Navigo card, contextual menu (...) > Map data > Île-de-France Mobilités application .

. From the Samsung Wallet, you are redirected to the Île-de-France Mobilités application to create your request: consult the tickets loaded on your phone, select one of these tickets, then the context menu (...).

Authentication on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect is required to send your request.