Most CB, MasterCard and Visa cards are accepted provided that they are authorised for internet and distance selling (VAD).

Depending on your mobile, you can also pay for your transport tickets with Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.

For a purchase made from the Apple Wallet app, payment must be made with Apple Pay.

For a purchase made from Samsung Wallet, payment must be made with Samsung Pay.

Other payment methods such as PayPal, American Express, Paylib, Lydia... are not accepted.