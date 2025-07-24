If you do not have a Navigo pass, you can apply online, by mail or at an agency.

The first and last name on the Navigo pass must be strictly in accordance with those appearing on your social certificate (CAF, UNEDIC, MSA, etc.) Agence Solidarité Transport must know your Navigo customer number (it appears above the photo) to assign you rights.

Procedure in an agency

You can go to the carriers' sales agencies, RATP points of sale and Navigo SNCF Service Offices to have it manufactured free of charge on site.

Online procedure

By ordering it on the Île-de-France Mobilités website:

Paper-based approach

When completing the application form: stick a photo of yourself on a white background in the box provided for this purpose.

The Navigo pass will be sent to you by mail by the Agence Solidarité Transport.