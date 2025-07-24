How long does it take to obtain Solidarité Transport rights?
If you already have a valid Navigo pass, the response indicating the granting or refusal of rights will be sent to you within 10 days of receipt of your complete and valid file.
The response will be sent to you by post, or e-mail (depending on your choice of means of contact).
If you do not yet have a Navigo pass, you will receive two letters within 21 days (from receipt of your complete and valid file):
- Your Navigo pass
- Your letter/email confirming your Solidarité Transport rights.