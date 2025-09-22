How do I report a malfunction encountered on my journey: delays, advances, recurring non-passages, faulty passenger information?
To enable the operator concerned to act as quickly as possible on the network it operates, it is necessary to report any anomaly on the station installations directly by indicating: the day, the time, the line, the equipment, the station and the location in the station.
You can send a copy of your message to Ile-de-France Mobilités so that it can ensure the response that will be given to you.