How do I find a wheelchair accessible route?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.
- On the route results page, click on the three lines at the top right of the screen.
- Enable the "Accessible routes" option.
- The proposed routes are based on wheelchair-accessible transport lines and stops.
On the Île-de-France Mobilités website
- Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
- Go to the Routes section.
- Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.
- Check "accessible routes" before clicking on "Start search".
More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility procedures in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 83 85 (Non-surcharged Crystal number) to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).