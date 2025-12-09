How do I find a wheelchair accessible route?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app 

  • Open the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  • Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.
  • On the route results page, click on the three lines at the top right of the screen.
  • Enable the "Accessible routes" option.
  • The proposed routes are based on wheelchair-accessible transport lines and stops.

 On the Île-de-France Mobilités website 

More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility procedures in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 83 85 (Non-surcharged Crystal number) to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).