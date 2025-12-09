On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Routes section.

Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.

Check "accessible routes" before clicking on "Start search".

More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility procedures in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 83 85 (Non-surcharged Crystal number) to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).