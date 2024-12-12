From the website

The operating status of the lifts is recorded three times a day (at 8 am, 2 pm and 8 pm) in the SNCF and RATP stations. From the website, the operating status of lifts at a station can be consulted in the dedicated section.

Check the status of the elevators

From this page of the site, you can also subscribe to an alert service (by SMS or email) to be alerted of the change in the status of elevators in your station.



On your journeys from the website, if you have ticked the option "Find out what facilities are available on my journey", this information is displayed by clicking on the "See the status of the lifts" function from a step on a detailed roadmap ("...") button.

From the mobile app

When searching for your route, you can go to the search settings by clicking on the top right of your screen. This will allow you to indicate if you are in a wheelchair, and to adapt your route accordingly.

More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility procedures in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 83 85 to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).