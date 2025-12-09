On the Île-de-France Mobilités website

Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

Go to the Routes section.

Search for directions by selecting your departure and arrival.

Select the route that suits you best.

To the right of each stage of your journey, you will find icons representing the accessible services present on your journey. The legend can be found at the bottom of the roadmap.

More generally, when you select a result in your route search, you are presented with all the accessibility procedures in the stations you are visiting. A non-surcharged telephone number is also available: Infomobi 09 70 81 83 85 (Non-surcharged Crystal number) to help you with your trip (available between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., 7 days a week except May 1st).