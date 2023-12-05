The routes proposed by the Île-de-France mobilités application do not take into account all disruptions. Only long and scheduled disruptions (SNCF works for example) are taken into account in terms of the planned schedules, as well as possible closures of metro stations and certain incidents on the bus networks insofar as the transport operator informs us of these disruptions.

Nevertheless, all the traffic information active on the date and time of the search is displayed in the results.

You can find workarounds if you notice that the proposed solution is disrupted, by using the "Avoid line" or "Avoid stop" function directly in your route search result, by clicking on the three small dots "..." above the line you want to avoid.