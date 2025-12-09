How do I know if there is a disruption on my line?
In the Traffic Information section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website and application, each disrupted line is indicated by a coloured icon indicating the level of disruption:
Non-disruptive information on a line or route (fare changes for example)
Traffic interruption due to disruption
Disrupted traffic/blocking disruption (one or more stops not served, for example) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website
Disrupted traffic/blocking disruption (one or more stops not served for example) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
Non-blocking disturbance (advanced or delayed strokes, etc.) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website
Non-blocking disturbance (advanced or delayed strokes, etc.) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
Information on the line's timetables / Information on an event that may cause disruptions (possible high traffic due to a major event...)
Traffic interruption due to works on the network
Disruption to traffic due to works on the network