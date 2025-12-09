How do I know if there is a disruption on my line?

Updated on Dec 09 2025

In the Traffic Information section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website and application, each disrupted line is indicated by a coloured icon indicating the level of disruption:

Blue information icon

Non-disruptive information on a line or route (fare changes for example)

Red interrupt icon

Traffic interruption due to disruption

Red warning icon (On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website)

Disrupted traffic/blocking disruption (one or more stops not served, for example) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website

On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
Red attention icon (On the Ile-de-France Mobilités application)

Disrupted traffic/blocking disruption (one or more stops not served for example) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

Orange attention icon (On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website)

Non-blocking disturbance (advanced or delayed strokes, etc.) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website

Orange attention icon (On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app)

Non-blocking disturbance (advanced or delayed strokes, etc.) - On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

Blue slowdown icon

Information on the line's timetables / Information on an event that may cause disruptions (possible high traffic due to a major event...)

Red works icon

Traffic interruption due to works on the network

Orange works icon

Disruption to traffic due to works on the network

