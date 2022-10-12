Creating an account on Navigo Connect is not mandatory but brings you many advantages:

Purchase of Navigo Month or Navigo Week passes to load into your phone,

Saving your payment method,

Sending of nominative receipts of purchases,

Simplified shopping journey with pre-filled email address,

Consult your latest purchases,

Managing your preferences in the app,

Access to customer service if needed.



The creation of an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect only requires the following information:

The creation of an account on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect only requires the following information: E-mail address,

Password,

Name

Name.



If you want to buy a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass to load into your phone, you will also need to enter your date of birth and your photo. Indeed, in the event of an audit on these packages, the agent may ask you to present this information.