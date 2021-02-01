I have an after-sales service request for a ticket loaded in my Navigo pass with my phone
You can solve a problem loading the ticket in your Navigo pass directly from the mobile application in the Contact us or Customer Service section / I can't load my Navigo pass with my phone.
You can also ask for proof of purchase for a ticket loaded into your Navigo pass with your phone.
For other cases of after-sales service concerning a ticket or pass purchased from your phone and loaded onto your Navigo pass (change of pass, loss/theft, defective card), contact the usual points of sale: counters, counters and agencies.