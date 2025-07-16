To buy and validate your tickets with your phone, you must be able to store the tickets securely, which to date requires one of the following models of SAMSUNG GALAXY with at least Android 8.0 or a recent APPLE phone: the oldest model accepted is the iPhone XR/XS. :

To find out the list of compatible Samsung phones, go to the "Which smartphones can you use it with?" section.

*The up-to-date list of compatible phones is available on this page.

Feature available on the Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP, SNCF Connect Android apps

To load the tickets into your phone, a specific installation step is required.

Please note:

You must have a credit card for payment and enter an email address to which the proof of purchase will be sent to you. This address is pre-filled if you are connected to Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect. If you have Samsung Pay, you can use it to pay for your transport tickets on the Ile-de-France Mobilités app.

Please note: this service is no longer available with the new Orange/Sosh NFC SIM cards. For more information on this subject, you can consult this page.