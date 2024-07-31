Please note: on some phones, a mandatory installation step of the My Navigo Tickets or Contactless Ticket app is required to use the service.

You can choose from various transport tickets: Ticket and t+ booklet, airport ticket and event tickets (Paris 2024).

Please note:

It is not possible to store Origin-Destination tickets on your phone

The service is available on phones running Android 8 or newer.

It is possible to pay by credit card or Samsung Pay

Use your tickets stored on your phone

To validate your ticket, there's no need to open your app, unlock your screen, or even check the battery. All you have to do is bring your Android phone close to the validator to validate it.

On iOS:

Buy and find these tickets

To buy a transport ticket via the Paris 2024 Public Transport app for my iPhone or Apple Watch: