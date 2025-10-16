Yes, a specific Paris 2024 Pass is on sale during the period of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France, including to Paris - Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly airports (bus, metro, RER shuttles). And this, unlimited for a period ranging from 1 day to 7 consecutive days depending on the duration chosen. The period of validity of the Pass will begin on the first validation on the Île-de-France Mobilités network, until 11:59 p.m. on the last day of validity of the ticket.

It is possible to purchase these Passes:

From the Paris 2024 Public Transport app (ticket that can be used on your smartphone or recharge your Navigo Easy pass) or by ordering them in advance on the Passe Paris 2024 website with home delivery (on this channel, sales end on 07/08. Please note that delivery can take up to 30 days).

At the ticket machines and ticket offices present in the resort (purchase and recharging of your Navigo Easy pass).

From your travel agent, tourist office or usual retailer (additional fees may be applied by these entities).

The Paris 2024 Pass is available at the following prices:

1 day: 16€

2 days: 30€

3 days: 42€

4 days: 52€

5 days: 60€

7 days: 70€

The Pass can be purchased until September 08, 2024 inclusive.

Please note that the Paris 2024 Pass is validated as a priority, before the t+ tickets loaded on Navigo Easy or on your phone.

A ticket purchased in a dematerialized version is not transferable to a physical medium, a ticket purchased on a Navigo Easy device is, in the same case, not dematerializable (it is impossible to use this ticket directly from your smartphone).

One support per traveller is required (one Navigo Easy pass or one phone per person). There is no reduced fare for this ticket.

Discover the general terms and conditions of sale of the Paris Pass 2024